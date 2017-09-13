Getty Image

Few NBA franchises have as high of an expectation of winning as the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the franchise’s history, we’ve seen one of two things happen at the end of every year: Either the Lakers are really good, or they’re willing to do whatever it takes to join the elite teams in the league.

This is what makes Magic Johnson‘s comments on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday so shocking. Johnson — who in addition to being the face of the team’s front office is a Laker legend who bleeds purple and gold — told ESPN’s debate embracers that he doesn’t necessarily think Los Angeles needs to make the playoffs this year to be successful.

“It’s going to be tough for us because the West is better, but I’m not gauging our team based on if we make the playoffs or not,” Johnson said. “As long as we get better, week-to-week, month-to-month, and keep growing.”