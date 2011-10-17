Magic Johnson Roasts LeBron James

LeBron James won’t quit hearing these jokes any time soon. But it comes with the territory. At a recent speaking engagement in Albany, New York, Magic Johnson went in on LeBron with an unplanned public roast. What made him go at the player who seemed to get nothing but praise out of Magic for so long? Not sure. Maybe boredom with the lockout. More than likely, he just wanted to catch a few laughs at the expense of a guy who can turn everyone into comedians right now.
After Magic starts off his talk with a rip on Miami’s failure to win the title – “There will always be great players in basketball. “There’s always going to be guys who win championships in the NBA. Except LeBron. Don’t be mad.” – the crowd goes crazy. Yet he didn’t stop there. Apparently, Johnson isn’t too fond of the comparisons between LeBron and Kobe. Maybe LeBron is the better individual player. I think most would probably agree with that. But whether he’s talking individually or legacy-wise, Magic doesn’t want to hear that question again until James wins a few rings:
“Everybody’s always asking, ‘who is better between Kobe and LeBron’? I’m like ‘are you kidding me? Kobe five championships, LeBron zero. I love the young man though. I know he’s going to get better this year in the fourth quarter.”
Was anything Magic said new? No. It was still sort of funny, one of those jokes that just can’t get old right now.
via CBSSports.com
Owned. Still think magic is queer
What kind of car does Lebron drive?
An automatic, because it has no clutch.
What kind of handbag did Lebron buy his mom for Christmas?
One big enough to hold David West’s condoms. So of course it wasn’t a clutch.
You know, APPLE is having a special edition of IPHONE for LEBRON! But too bad it can only vibrate when someone calls…..BECAUSE IT HAS NO RINGS!!
Today is National LeBron James Day. Everyone gets to leave work 12 minutes early!
Maybe LeBron should try hockey. The NHL only has three periods.
What’s LeBron’s favourite game? Sonic the Hedgehog because there he can collect rings.
why do yall keep using that lebron pic? looks like brons face is photoshopped on oliver miller’s body.
y’all jokes are not funny… and seems like Magic is trying to please the crowd by talking all this trash about LeBron! I mean, come on! I’m sure he saw LeBron beat the Pistons all by himself by scoring 24 straight points in the 4th quarter/overtime!
Relax bro. It’s a Lebron Roast! It’s an honor to get roasted.
So to keep it moving…
What’s the difference between Lebron James and Betty White?
One’s a balding lil bitch who can’t play basketball, and the other is Betty White.
Okay that last one was kinda mean. I actually like Lebron and hope he comes back with a vengeance next season. Peace bitches!
Well In the Words of Lebron “Tomorrow , I Will wake up & me & my family will go do whatever we want & YOU will have to still face YOUR problems..
@ nizzio: how many years ago was that?
since then? 3 straight post season meltdowns? two in which in consecutive years he seemed to disappear and give up against the Celtics , and this year… which we all know about….
I think Magic had a ”Magic Hour” flashback lol
@Big Freeze I’m pretty sure you meant to say DELONTE West, not David