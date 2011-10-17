Magic Johnson Roasts LeBron James

LeBron James won’t quit hearing these jokes any time soon. But it comes with the territory. At a recent speaking engagement in Albany, New York, Magic Johnson went in on LeBron with an unplanned public roast. What made him go at the player who seemed to get nothing but praise out of Magic for so long? Not sure. Maybe boredom with the lockout. More than likely, he just wanted to catch a few laughs at the expense of a guy who can turn everyone into comedians right now.

After Magic starts off his talk with a rip on Miami’s failure to win the title – “There will always be great players in basketball. “There’s always going to be guys who win championships in the NBA. Except LeBron. Don’t be mad.” – the crowd goes crazy. Yet he didn’t stop there. Apparently, Johnson isn’t too fond of the comparisons between LeBron and Kobe. Maybe LeBron is the better individual player. I think most would probably agree with that. But whether he’s talking individually or legacy-wise, Magic doesn’t want to hear that question again until James wins a few rings:

“Everybody’s always asking, ‘who is better between Kobe and LeBron’? I’m like ‘are you kidding me? Kobe five championships, LeBron zero. I love the young man though. I know he’s going to get better this year in the fourth quarter.”

Was anything Magic said new? No. It was still sort of funny, one of those jokes that just can’t get old right now.

