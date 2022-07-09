It is rare that a Summer League game is enthralling, but a few times a year, the fans at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas are treated to a legitimately fun contest. That happened on Saturday afternoon, when the Sacramento Kings looked to be down and out in their matchup with the Orlando Magic, only for pandemonium to happen at the end of regulation, the end of overtime, and ultimately, during sudden death double overtime. By the time the game reached its conclusion, Paolo Banchero and the Magic outlasted Keegan Murray and the Kings in a 94-92 thriller.

Orlando led by as many as 10 points in the final two minutes, and despite the fact that the Kings were trying their hardest to get back into the game, it seemed like they created enough separation, particularly when Aleem Ford hit a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds left to make it a 6-point game.

And then, bedlam. Neemias Queta buried a triple with less than five seconds left on a gorgeous out of bounds play. Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick, attempted to inbound the ball, but his effort was poked away and landed in the arms of No. 4 pick Keegan Murray, who relocated, pulled up from the corner, and forced an extra period.

KEEGAN MURRAY & NEEMIAS QUETA COME UP HUGE IN THE CLUTCH FOR THE @SacramentoKings! pic.twitter.com/mr3MNwWV8a — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

The tables were turned in overtime, as it looked like the Kings were going to pick up a win thanks to a banked in triple by Keon Ellis. But on the ensuing possession, Devin Cannady got fouled on a three and buried all of his tries from the charity stripe.

Keon Ellis with the potential go ahead three 😱 pic.twitter.com/74bdygUutd — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 9, 2022

Sacramento had one more chance, and thanks to a beautiful play, Ellis had a decent look at a layup that was sent into the earth by Emanuel Terry. Cannady corralled the ball and nearly buried a 3/4-court shot, but it barely rimmed out, giving us sudden death double overtime.

Emanuel Terry with the CLUTCH GAME SAVING BLOCK! OT2 Live On ESPN pic.twitter.com/ifyHbDLsnC — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

After the Magic could not score on the opening possession of double OT, Banchero made a spectacular play to keep the Kings from picking up a win. Queta went up to grab a lob, but Banchero caught up to him and swatted it out of his hands. It was originally called a foul on the floor, but following a review, the call was overturned.

PAOLO WITH THE DENIAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/voS3CmAPkE — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 9, 2022

Banchero got the ball in his hands on the ensuing possession, and immediately, Murray picked him up full court, causing the crowd to erupt. Instead of trying to score, Banchero responded to the aggressive Sacramento defense by becoming a distributor, setting up Terry for the game-winning bucket.

Paolo Banchero dimes it to Emanuel Terry for the game-winning bucket in double OT and the @OrlandoMagic WIN! pic.twitter.com/Yp2dVJGZLi — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

The former Duke standout was magnificent, going for 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals, and two blocks. Queta’s 23 and Murray’s 20 led the way for Sacramento, but ultimately, it just wasn’t enough.