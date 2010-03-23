Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf still getting buckets at age 41

Kevin Willis is the oldest man to play in more than one NBA game during a season; he was 44 when he made five appearances with the Mavericks at the tail end of the 2007 campaign. Before that, Robert Parish was 43 years old when he played in 40-plus games (including the playoffs) for the Bulls during their ’97 championship run.

Making an impact as a middle-aged man in a young man’s sport is tough for anybody. But Willis was a workout beast and pound-for-pound maybe the strongest guy to ever suit up in the League. Parish, meanwhile, was a crafty 7-footer who could rely on size and savvy. In general, players who stick around the longest tend to be centers and power forwards, because those positions rely less on quickness and stamina.

Over in the BJ-League in Japan, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is still putting in work at 41 years old for Kyoto Hannaryz. No, it’s not the NBA — it’s not even considered the premier league in Japan. But consider that Mahmoud is a 6-foot, 170-pound guard. That he can be an impact player in any legit pro league at his age is arguably just as remarkable as what Willis and Parish accomplished. From a Japan Times article:

Hannaryz guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s 41st birthday on March 9 didn’t go without notice. Oita coach Brian Rowsom, for one, considers the veteran guard’s performance this season to be something special. After all, players a dozen years younger than Abdul-Rauf, who is scoring 16.7 ppg this season, struggle to put up equally solid numbers. He’s had four 20-point outings in the past five games. “He’s 41 years old and he’s playing pretty good,” Rawson said on Sunday in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, before his team boarded a bus and returned to Kyushu. “I’m 44 and I can’t run one time (down the court), so he’s doing very good to play this long. “He took care of his body, though, so that’s very important.”

People who work in NBA talent evaluation have told me that if a player can do one thing really well, he can have a secure job in the League so long as his body holds up. For some guys, it’s rebounding or defense. For others, it’s shooting. For others, it’s taking care of the ball and running an offense from the point guard spot.

Abdul-Rauf spent 10 years in the NBA, playing his last game when he was 31. Ten years later, could he still crack a roster? Looking at some of the talented-yet-mediocre younger point guards who still don’t “get it” (e.g. Marcus Banks), as well as some of the D-League alums who shuffle in and out of the NBA, I don’t see why he couldn’t.

The real question is whether anybody can play past 40 at the highest level. On one hand, medical science, greater knowledge of nutrition, and sophisticated training routines have helped guys like Derek Fisher and Grant Hill stay relevant as they get older. On the other hand, with players starting their careers earlier than they used to (e.g. one-and-dones), many will be subject to the NBA grind longer and will have more games under their belt at age 30-35 than guys like Parish and Willis did. Case in point: 19-year-old rookie Jrue Holiday will have more wear and tear on his body when he’s 30 (in 2021) than 24-year-old rookie Sam Young, who turns 30 in 2016.

