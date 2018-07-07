Hornets Guard Malik Monk Will Miss 6-8 Weeks With A Fractured Thumb

Getty Image

Charlotte’s Summer League squad got off to a strong start in Las Vegas on Friday when the Hornets squeaked out a one-point win over the Thunder.

Malik Monk led the way for the Hornets with 23 points, including a 4-for-9 night from three-point range as the second year guard out of Kentucky looked the part of an NBA player in that he very clearly stood out on the Summer League floor. Unfortunately for the Hornets, it will be the last game Monk plays this summer and will be the last basketball activities he’ll be doing for some time.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer broke news on Saturday that Monk had suffered a fracture of his thumb that would keep him out for up to two months.