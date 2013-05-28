Manu Ginobili Drops a Sick Touch Pass Through Tayshaun Prince’s Legs

The Memphis Grizzlies look like they may go quietly into the night in this elimination game against the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis started off the game by letting San Antonio do whatever they want to on the offensive end. The Spurs, being the Spurs, are taking advantage early on and are making it look easy.

Check out this sick fast break touch pass from Manu Ginobili through Tayshaun Prince‘s legs to a straking Corey Joseph for two:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook