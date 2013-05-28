Manu Ginobili Drops a Sick Touch Pass Through Tayshaun Prince’s Legs

#NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Video
05.27.13 5 years ago

The Memphis Grizzlies look like they may go quietly into the night in this elimination game against the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis started off the game by letting San Antonio do whatever they want to on the offensive end. The Spurs, being the Spurs, are taking advantage early on and are making it look easy.

Check out this sick fast break touch pass from Manu Ginobili through Tayshaun Prince‘s legs to a straking Corey Joseph for two:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSDimeMagMANU GINOBILIMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBA Playoffssan antonio spursvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP