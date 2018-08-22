Getty Image

It’s been a whirlwind of an offseason for the San Antonio Spurs, one which has seen the organization go through uncharacteristic upheaval. Most notably, San Antonio shipped Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan. But as it turns out, those might not be the only pillars of the organization that the Spurs lose this summer.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, longtime guard Manu Ginobili is seriously contemplating retirement, so much so that a meeting is on the books between San Antonio’s beloved guard and head coach Gregg Popovich.