Spurs Great Manu Ginobili Is ‘Seriously Considering Retirement’ And Will Meet With Gregg Popovich

#San Antonio Spurs
Associate Editor
08.22.18

Getty Image

It’s been a whirlwind of an offseason for the San Antonio Spurs, one which has seen the organization go through uncharacteristic upheaval. Most notably, San Antonio shipped Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan. But as it turns out, those might not be the only pillars of the organization that the Spurs lose this summer.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, longtime guard Manu Ginobili is seriously contemplating retirement, so much so that a meeting is on the books between San Antonio’s beloved guard and head coach Gregg Popovich.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP