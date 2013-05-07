Manu Ginobili Unleashed a Monster One-Hand Dunk on the Warriors Tonight

05.06.13 5 years ago

Back in the day when he was an emerging star in the Italian League with Kinder Bologna, Manu Ginobili was known for his explosive athleticism. Over the years, that aspect of his game gave way to overwhelming craft and guile, but as we saw in the first half tonight, he can still bring the thunder when the moment calls for it:

