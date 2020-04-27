Marc Eversley Will Reportedly Become The Chicago Bulls’ First Black GM

The Chicago Bulls have dominated the NBA news cycle since the season went on hiatus, thanks to The Last Dance and their decision to use the off time to remake their entire front office, ousting longtime duo John Paxson and Gar Forman, hiring Arturas Karnisovas from Denver as their executive vice president of basketball operations.

Karnisovas swiftly began retooling the front office in Chicago, and the last big hire left to make was at general manager. Late Sunday night, they apparently got a deal done to bring in a new GM, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski brought word that Sixers assistant Marc Eversley has accepted the position.

Sixers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Eversley will join EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

Not only is it big news in that the Bulls have finalized a new front office structure, but it’s also historic for the franchise as Eversley is the first black general manager the Bulls have had.

Eversley, a native of Canada, will become the first black GM in franchise history. He comes to the Bulls after front office runs with the Sixers, Wizards, Raptors and a decade at Nike. Michael Reinsdorf has now fully remade the Bulls front office now. https://t.co/O4OYz4MxMe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

When the Bulls list of candidates for their EVP position was reported, one of the chief criticisms was the lack of diversity in the pool, and it’s good to see Karnisovas and Reinsdorf take seriously the importance of looking into minority candidates for their GM position. In the end, they landed on Eversley as their man, who has worked previously in Philly, Toronto, and with Nike. It will now be on Eversley and Karnisovas to work together to figure out the next steps for the franchise, from what players to keep and build around to whether Jim Boylen should be the coach.