Marc Gasol Agrees to Huge Deal to Stay With Memphis Grizzlies

When it came down to it, the Memphis Grizzlies refused to lose Marc Gasol. All along, team owner Michael Heisley said that he was going to do whatever it took to keep Gasol in Memphis, but when word came out that the Houston Rockets were planning to give the restricted free agent every dollar they could, I had serious doubts that the the Grizzlies would match their $55 million offer sheet.

Tonight, Heisley dug deep.

About an hour ago, Gasol tweeted that he had reached a “tentative agreement” to stay with the Grizz. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the deal is for four years, $58 million.

My thing with this frenzy over Gasol has been that yes, he’s very good (I have him at No. 4 on this list), but is he this-type-of-money good? There are only a handful of legit centers in the League – if you have one you better do whatever you can to keep him.

Let us know what you think – Is Memphis crazy to give Marc Gasol close to $60 million? Or is it what had to be done to keep one of the top, young centers in the game?

