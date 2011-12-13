Marc Gasol Agrees to Huge Deal to Stay With Memphis Grizzlies

When it came down to it, the Memphis Grizzlies refused to lose Marc Gasol. All along, team owner Michael Heisley said that he was going to do whatever it took to keep Gasol in Memphis, but when word came out that the Houston Rockets were planning to give the restricted free agent every dollar they could, I had serious doubts that the the Grizzlies would match their $55 million offer sheet.
Tonight, Heisley dug deep.
About an hour ago, Gasol tweeted that he had reached a “tentative agreement” to stay with the Grizz. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the deal is for four years, $58 million.
My thing with this frenzy over Gasol has been that yes, he’s very good (I have him at No. 4 on this list), but is he this-type-of-money good? There are only a handful of legit centers in the League – if you have one you better do whatever you can to keep him.
Let us know what you think – Is Memphis crazy to give Marc Gasol close to $60 million? Or is it what had to be done to keep one of the top, young centers in the game?
LMAO
F^ck a lockout son! Small Market teams are on that B.M.F. Rick Ross $h!t right now.
Blowing
Money
Fast!!!!
Nah, he’s not $58 million good, but Z-Bo would have been pissed to see him leave, and the Grizz are all about keeping Z-Bo happy now.
Are they overpaying Gasol? Yeah. Is it worth it in the bigger picture? That’s a harder question.
moral hazard anyone?
I think that’s money well spent. Marc’s still young and has legit skills that can still improve. Maybe if they can afford a few more pieces they can be like the Pacers West.
7ft guys that are not useless offensively or defensively sign for 9 million a year. He’s a very solid offensive player (though he won’t get a lot of shots to show it because of randolph eating the ball) but he’s very good. Probably Top 3-4 offensive center in the game. Then defensively, he’s not useless. Not great, but a mediocre defensive player. You don’t get Cs like this guy that often. Shooting guards grow on trees, small forwards even more so, and there are 10 great point guards in the league and a bunch of other pretty solid guys. Center is a barren position. The most barren. You get a young guy that is All-Star caliber, I think that’s good use of your money.
its all about supply and demand, I’ve seen worse deals. In fact many of them in the last couple of days, teams giving one dimensional gunners 8 mil a year
Consistent double double guy, would Kevin Love ever get this kind of money?
question is : after paying Randolph, Gay and Gasol, in the new CBA, what kind of money have they got left ?
@Arno, Michael Heisley doesn’t read the CBA. True story.