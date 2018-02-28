Getty Image

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on how things are going for Marc Gasol in Memphis. Gasol is still chugging along for the Grizzlies, averaging 17.7 points and 8.4 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game, but it’s still been a brutal year for the team, which sits at 18-41 on the season.

Gasol is a tremendous basketball player who has never experienced this kind of losing during his NBA career, save for his rookie campaign when Memphis went 24-58. This year has been different, though, as Gasol is a veteran on a squad that very obviously has its eyes on the future.

This has led to Gasol being rather unhappy regarding his current situation. The veteran big man met with the media on Tuesday and said his level of frustration is “pretty high” as the Grizzlies have lost their last 10 games.