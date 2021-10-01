Appreciating The Uniquely Excellent Game And Career Of Marc Gasol

Two summers ago, in an aim to keep myself occupied away from the sweltering heat that is late August in Spokane, Washington, I rewatched the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. I was prepping for an article focused on the optimal defensive coverage against Giannis Antetokounmpo, framed through the lens of how it could apply to the Philadelphia 76ers, who were expected to be a contender during the 2019-20 season (whoops).

I generally recalled how the Raptors accomplished such a feat of limiting Giannis: communication; timely rotations; exquisite help positioning; rangy, durable, smart, and mobile defensive personnel. Guys like Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakam were pivotal in these efforts.

What I didn’t recollect while watching that series in real time was the magnitude of brilliance of Marc Gasol’s efforts. Swift, strong hands to fluster Giannis’ ball control on his spin moves and gangly, bounding strides. Shrewd rotation after shrewd rotation on his face-up touches. The bulk and discipline to alter the MVP in the paint. A single Raptor did not deserve the title of Giannis Stopper™, but Gasol was squarely in contention for the most prominent slice of responsibility pie.

Much has changed since that series two and a half years ago. The Raptors won their first title shortly after defeating Milwaukee. Giannis overcame many of his playoff bugaboos offensively and is now the reigning Finals MVP. Kawhi is a Los Angeles Clipper. Lowry is a member of the Miami Heat.

And Gasol, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, has stepped away from the NBA to spend more time with his family in Spain after a 13-year career. The 36-year-old winds down his tenure in the league with a ring, the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year trophy, three All-Star berths, and a pair of All-NBA nods. He has a strong case for being the greatest player in Memphis Grizzlies history.

At the apex of his game in the early to mid-2010s, the man dubbed Big Spain penned a beautifully dominant brand of hoops. As a scorer, he mixed gracefulness with a punishing post game, where he paired a vast arsenal full of girations, up-fakes, and dexterous footwork with feathery touch.

Prior to Nikola Jokic’s ascension, Gasol carried the NBA’s contemporary mantle for playmaking big men. The stage for this performance was everywhere: the elbows, the block, the top of the key, all over the hardwood. He wove dimes through keyholes, wrapped feeds around defenders precisely into the arms of a cutter for a layup, and slung audacious, dizzying full-court outlet passes following a rebound. His highlights are sizzlingly splendid.

Defensively, he was nimble and agile enough to function outside of the paint, yet also imposing to the point of anchoring a top-10 defense year after year, all the while demonstrably orchestrating the coordinates of his teammates to maximize their services.