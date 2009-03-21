March Madness update: Memphis, UConn cruise to Sweet 16

After struggling in their first-round game against Cal State-Northridge, Memphis finally played like a 2-seed should. As for 1-seed UConn, they never missed a beat from their first-round mollywhopping of Chattanooga.

Whereas Roburt Sallie was the only Memphis player to really show up and play a consistently solid game against Northridge, everybody was getting theirs in today’s 89-70 win over Maryland. Tyreke Evans led the way with 19 points, Robert Dozier had 17 and 10 rebounds, and Antonio Anderson handed out 11 assists. Five Tigers scored in double figures, as they were just too athletic, too tenacious defensively, and made open shots. Greivis Vasquez led Maryland with 18 points and five assists.

UConn had Jim Calhoun back on the bench, getting up on Texas A&M early and rolling from there in a 92-66 win. PG A.J. Price had 27 points, six boards and nine assists for the Huskies, and PF Jeff Adrien had 23 points and eight rebounds. If Adrien is sticking 15-foot jumpers throughout the tournament like he was today — even if they look ugly going in — UConn is going to be tough for anybody to stop.

UConn plays the Washington/Purdue winner (game in progress), and Memphis plays tomorrow’s Marquette/Missouri winner.