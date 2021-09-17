Marcus Smart is one of the NBA’s best defenders, regularly finding himself on the All-Defense team for his work on that end for the Celtics both as a tremendous perimeter pest and a physical defender down low on the switch.

Like a lot of great defenders, where Smart prides himself is in his effort level on that end. While defense requires plenty of skill, ability, and basketball IQ, what tends to stand out the most with great defenders is the effort they give — particularly the case with someone like Smart who is regularly on the floor going for loose balls and jumping passing lanes for steals. So, it should come as no surprise that when he was asked by a fan on Twitter how they can improve on defense, he focused on the effort part, but the best part of his response was saying that you can never accept losing, while using a very odd example for that.

Takes little “talent” to play defense. Takes a wholelotta “want to”. Get every 50/50 ball. If you’re not quik defensively—get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a gr8 teammate. Compete. Never be ok w losing. No one remembers the 2nd US President. Only the 1st. https://t.co/98Lo5dkP9K — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 17, 2021

Clearly, Marcus isn’t a big John Adams guy. Typically the saying is “no one remembers who did [whatever] second,” but being president is almost the exception to the rule because, well, we tend to remember most presidents (for better or worse).

Smart even has some ideas for Weird Celtic Twitter photoshops based on his rather hysterical analogy.

Gonna need weird Celtics Twitter so get me in a 1800s pic w rosy cheeks and higher edge in a inspirational pose. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 17, 2021

If you’d like to tell Smart he’s wrong here, be my guest, but I’ll choose to take this saying and put it into my own lexicon going forward.