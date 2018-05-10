Getty Image

The Boston Celtics closed out their second round series with Philadelphia with a thrilling 114-112 win over the Sixers in Game 5 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The closing seconds of the game were a wild ride for everyone watching, as the two teams went back and forth with both teams appearing to have chances to win the game down the stretch. However, for those with a vested interest in the game beyond just a rooting interest, the final seconds were either incredibly painful or incredibly joyful, depending on your ticket.

The Celtics closed as 1.5-point favorites over the Sixers, which means they covered by a half-point. That’s a tough way to lose if you’re a Sixers bettor, but it’s made even tougher by the circumstances. It was a wild ride for both sides as J.J. Redick’s late three made it 113-112 Boston and Marcus Smart, not the best free throw shooter, was headed to the line. After missing the first, Smart purposefully tried to miss a free throw but had it rattle around off the rim and backboard, only to fall in to give Boston the two point lead.