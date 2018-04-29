Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a 45-point effort from LeBron James as he willed them past Indiana and into a series with the Raptors.

James was incredible and the Cavs were able to fend off the feisty Pacers who never let them run away and hide despite LeBron’s heroics. Ultimately, the game ended 105-101 and there wasn’t much drama late when it came to the game’s outcome, but for those that be on the point spread there was an awful lot of sweating on either side.

George Hill went 2-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 16 seconds of the game, leaving the spread in doubt as he had multiple chances at the stripe to push the Cavs lead to as many as nine points. Instead, when Victor Oladipo charged up the floor with seconds to play, the seven-point advantage for Cleveland left Cavs bettors (anywhere from -6 to -5 depending on where you got it) in peril should Oladipo launch a shot before the buzzer.