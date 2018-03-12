Marcus Smart Is Reportedly Out Indefinitely With A Torn Tendon In His Thumb

#Boston Celtics
03.12.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics got more bad news on the injury front on Monday, as the team has been dealing with a variety of ailments to rotation players of late. During the Celtics’ loss to the Pacers on Sunday, Marcus Smart was added to that growing list as he sustained an injury to his right thumb, which Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports is reporting as a torn tendon that could keep him out of the lineup indefinitely.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had a slightly different report, tweeting that the Celtics were calling Smart’s injury a “sprain” and were still in the process of deciding whether he might be able to play through it.

