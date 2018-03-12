Getty Image

The Boston Celtics got more bad news on the injury front on Monday, as the team has been dealing with a variety of ailments to rotation players of late. During the Celtics’ loss to the Pacers on Sunday, Marcus Smart was added to that growing list as he sustained an injury to his right thumb, which Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports is reporting as a torn tendon that could keep him out of the lineup indefinitely.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb, league sources tell Yahoo. He will have second opinions on his thumb and be out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had a slightly different report, tweeting that the Celtics were calling Smart’s injury a “sprain” and were still in the process of deciding whether he might be able to play through it.