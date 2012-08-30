Mario Chalmers Says He’s One Of The NBA’s Best PGs; The Knicks Have New Uniforms

There’s something everyone needs to know about Mario Chalmers: his confidence is bordering on movie star-level. He really believes he’s one of the best big moment players in the game. Trust us. We’ve asked him before. Now, he’s saying he’s not just one of the best point guards in the world, but that he’s in the “front end of the top 10.” We’re not even sure Rajon Rondo would reach that far, and what’s funny about this is that Chalmers’ proclamation came from a question about Rondo’s standing in the game. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Chalmers disagreed with Rondo, and said the Celtic wasn’t the best point guard in the NBA, and instead was only top five (he named Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Steve Nash as others who could be better). Then he dropped the Ether: “There are a lot of great guards in the NBA so for him to say he’s the best is a pretty bold statement. I’d say that I [Mario Chalmers] am in the front end of the top 10.” Ironic? While Chalmers is obviously still sipping on that championship champagne, we will say this: there ARE a few similarities between Rondo and Chalmers. Yes, their games are polar opposites. But no one was calling Rondo a future top-five point guard when the Big Three first arrived in Boston. He was actually the weak link, often berated by his older, more established teammates. Both players bristled at the smaller roles, and more than anything else seemed to get in the way of the team’s stars. But as Rondo showed during Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals, and as Chalmers showed at times during the 2012 Finals, they both have some big-game balls. Chalmers doesn’t appear to have that same kind of potential, but he’s solid on both ends, and truly loves taking the big shot. At worst, we remember when everyone was counting down the days until Norris Cole took his job, and that’s not happening anytime soon … In their continued pursuit of a backup for Brook Lopez, the Nets had planned to workout Eddy Curry yesterday. Yes, THAT Eddy Curry. Curry only played 14 games for Miami last year and is set to turn 30 years old this December. Considering Brooklyn also brought in Hilton Armstrong for a look yesterday, we’re guessing this is more of doing their due diligence than anything else, especially since if they did sign Curry, they’d have possibly the worst rebounding tandem at center in NBA history … As for Donte Greene, he actually had agreed to a deal with Brooklyn, but that one fell through after the 6-10 forward fractured his ankle during an offseason workout. There’s still a good chance Greene eventually plays for the Nets this season, but there’s nothing worse than believing you have a deal before an injury happens … The Heat are also – surprise! – in the market for a backup big man, and may end up signing former problem child Sean Williams, who was recently waived by Houston. At this point, the Heat have been linked to every center from Joel Przybilla to the Texans’ Chris Myers … And on the heels of the news about Kareem‘s new Laker statue, it sounds like Indiana State is building Larry Bird a 15-foot statue. Why 15 feet? They want to make sure it’s bigger than Magic‘s 12-footer at Michigan State … Keep reading to hear about the best new basketball documentary we’ve seen in the past six months …
