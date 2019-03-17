Mario Hezonja Blocked LeBron James To Cap Off A Knicks Comeback Win Over The Lakers

03.17.19 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Every time you think the Lakers have reached rock bottom they break out the jackhammer and find a way to dig deeper.

On Sunday, L.A. found new lows in the form of blowing a late double-digit lead in Madison Square Garden to the lowly Knicks to lose 124-123. The Lakers led by 11 with 3:45 to play, and it seemed as though they would avoid the embarrassment of losing to the Knicks. However, after taking that 122-111 lead, L.A. would allow New York to go on a 13-1 run the rest of the way, resulting in an absolutely stunning loss that was capped off in the most improbable of ways.

LeBron James missed his final three shots of the game, a three-pointer, a contested 22-foot long two, and, after Emmanuel Mudiay gave New York a one-point lead after sinking two free throws, got stuffed on a fadeaway on the left block by Mario Hezonja. Yes, you read that correctly.

