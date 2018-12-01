MSG

Part of what makes Giannis Antetokounmpo such a special basketball player is what he can do on the defensive end of the floor. While his length and skill set make him a terror on offense, Antetokounmpo is a marvel defensively, as he can guard all five positions and hold his own. He’s long, physical, agile, and legitimately one of the most special talents the NBA has.

Mario Hezonja does not care about this at all. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft left the team that selected him, the Orlando Magic, to join the New York Knicks this past summer. He’s struggled to have his good performances be consistent, but through his ups and downs, the Knicks keep giving him chances.

Those opportunities paid off with a moment of brilliance and unabashed cockiness by Hezonja, the latter of which has become a staple of his basketball career. During the Knicks game against the Bucks on Saturday, Hezonja picked up a steal and raced in the other direction, eventually throwing down on Antentokounmpo. The Greek Freak went to the ground, which led to a stare and an Allen Iverson-esque stepover by Hezonja.