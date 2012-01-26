Mark Cuban’s Secret To Success

Whenever I think about business, I think of the following Jay-Z line: “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” And I’m sure this verse is one of Mark Cuban‘s all-time favorites as well. We’re all out there trying to make it, and some succeed more than others. What does it take to become a successful businessman? Hear the secret from the billionaire himself.

From Sports Radio Interviews:

“The key is just preparation. It’s no different than if you are in the sports world. I’ll have these conversations with Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd where you are talking about getting ready to play the full 48 minutes. In the business world, business is the sport. You have to be ready 24/7/365 because you are not only competing with the people you know about, but you are competing with people who might get into your business and so you always have to be working. You always have to be preparing. You always have to be competing knowing someone is out there trying to kick your ass. If you do the work and do the preparation and when you walk into the room you know more about your business, you know more about your industry than anybody else. Then you have a chance to win. If you don’t, then someone is going to kick your ass.”

Preparation, eh? Sounds easy enough.

What do you think it takes to become a successful businessman?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.