$#*! Mark Jackson Says: His Top 5 Catchphrases

Yesterday, the Warriors announced that Mark Jackson will take the reins as the new head coach. Jackson, a former NBA point guard, has gained notoriety in recent years thanks to his position as an NBA analyst for ESPN and ABC. Never one to shy away from having his opinion heard, he’s best known for coining a number of catchphrases that have left some basketball fans scratching their heads.
With Jackson out of the analyst seat and patrolling the sidelines next season, we thought it was a perfect time to reminisce on some of his finer moments as an announcer. Without further ado, here are Jackson’s top five catchphrases:
“Grown Man Move”
“You’re Better Than That”
“You Talk About”
“Mama, There Goes That Man
“Hand Down, Man Down”
If we’re lucky, perhaps Jackson will drop a few more gems before the 2011 NBA Finals come to a close.
What’s your favorite Mark Jackson catchphrase?
Follow Martin on Twitter at @MartinKessler91.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
1st
I’m interested to see if the Warriors want to get rid of Monta just to bring in a Jackson-esque PG.
You’re better than that
lol
I wouldnt be surprised if Mark Jackson tries to mold Curry into that kinda of pass first PG..
Curry can make all the passes..
But the kid is a scorer.. he would have to DRASTICALLY change his approach to his role..
And seeing Westbrook its hard to see that happen nowadays..
Hen down, man down!
Well, so much for last month’s Warrior’s line that Keith Smart was let go because they wanted a guy with a proven track record as a winning head coach. After having Jerry Sloan and Jeff Van Gundy tell them, “No thanks, we’re too busy watching the grass grow” they probably realized that the franchise is not considered to be part of the real NBA. Lacob & Co. figured that they needed to start with some real, recognizable NBA names. Bringing in The Logo was an outstanding move. Mark Jackson? Well, at least he’s a household name associated with “NBA.” Lacob & Co. are on their third head coach in nine months: let’s hope that they foucs on the real problem of bringing in All Star talent. Getting guys with no experience to line up to be your coach for $6M/yr is really easy. Getting an All Star to say, “I want to play for the Warriors” is the real job.
I AM SO HAPPY BECAUSE NOW I WON’T HAVE TO LISTEN TO HIM CALL GAMES… HE SUCKS SOOOO BAD
Momma, there goes that team