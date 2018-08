Earlier today, Oklahoma State’s Markel Brown got out on the fast break against West Virginia and unleashed a ridiculous 360 slam in a two-point game early in the second half. Brown, who gets extra style points for rocking the “He Got Game” 13s, had 15 points and 10 boards in the Cowboys’ six-point win.

