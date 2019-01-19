Markelle Fultz Will Return To The Sixers To Keep Rehabbing, But There’s Still No Word On When He’ll Play

Associate Editor
01.19.19

Getty Image

So much has gone on in Philadelphia since the Jimmy Butler trade, both on and off the floor, that it can sometimes be easy to forget that Markelle Fultz has been away from the team as he’s worked to rehabilitate his shoulder. However, on Saturday afternoon, we got an update on the Fultz front that indicates he’s heading back to the City of Brotherly Love.

No, Fultz isn’t preparing to suit up for the team any time soon, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the second-year guard is returning from the west coast to keep rehabbing as he looks to get past the thoracic outlet syndrome that has ostensibly plagued him up to this point in his professional career.

Wojnarowski added a potentially optimistic bit of news, saying that the hope is that returning to Philly will let Fultz ramp up his workload with the hopes of him getting back on the floor.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

