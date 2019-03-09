Duke Big Man Marques Bolden Went Down With A Leg Injury Against North Carolina

03.09.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite the injury-related absence of Zion Williamson, Saturday’s tilt between Duke and North Carolina was must-see television for any college basketball fan. After all, the rivalry is the best in the sport in the eyes of many and, given the impressive level of performance from both teams this season, this season’s final battle felt like a big game in every way.

Unfortunately, the early part of the first half was marred by another injury, as Duke junior big man Marques Bolden went down with an apparent left knee injury.

Bolden had to be helped to the locker room and, in appropriate fashion, the assembled crowd in Chapel Hill recognized the event with respect.

