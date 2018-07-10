Marvin Bagley III Is Out For The Rest Of Summer League With A Hip Injury

#NBA Summer League 2018
07.09.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA Summer League is a fantastic opportunity for fans and teams to get a closer look at the top prospects in any incoming rookie class and that was certainly the case for Kings big man Marvin Bagley III. The former Duke standout appeared in three games during the inaugural California Class in Sacramento and, following that run, Bagley III took the floor for one game in Las Vegas wearing a Kings uniform.

Unfortunately, that will be the end of Bagley’s Summer League run, as the Kings announced on Monday evening that a pelvic bone bruise will sideline the No. 2 overall pick for the rest of the ummer.

Given the stated timeline of 1-2 weeks, there is likely nothing to be overly concerned about here, but Sacramento is understandably taking a cautious approach. Bagley’s performance was mixed, as he converted only 11 of his 42 shot attempts across four games of Summer League action. Still, there were a few flashes of the considerable talent that Bagley possesses and Summer League is a perfect place for him (and others) to learn what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

In the end, Bagley still was able to play in four Summer League games, which is certainly more than enough for a typical rookie. Still, this is something to keep an eye on moving forward, even if he projects to be 100 percent healthy when training camp arrives.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018
TAGSmarvin bagleyNBA Summer League 2018SACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 5 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 6 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP