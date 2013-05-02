Masked Warriors Dominate The “Call of Duty: Ghosts” Trailer

05.02.13 5 years ago

Just hours after Grand Theft Auto V dropped three mini trailers detailing the game’s trio of main characters, the upcoming Call of Duty: Ghosts unleashed its own teaser trailer. Right now, there aren’t many clues as to what the “ghosts” will entail, though we can expect a new game engine. At first glance, based on this teaser, I thought we were about to get all Medieval. Apparently not. The game’s world premiere is arriving on May 21 so stay tuned.

What do you think?

