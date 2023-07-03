mason plumlee
Mason Plumlee Will Return To The Clippers On A 1-Year, $5 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Clippers have been fairly quiet to start free agency, as they are focusing most of their efforts on the trade market, most notably trying to land James Harden after he picked up his player option and requested a trade from the 76ers.

However, even with their pursuit of Harden keeping them from getting in the mix on veteran minimums, they’ve made a couple moves to bolster their roster for next year. After waiving Eric Gordon to save a crazy amount on their tax bill, leading to him signing with the Suns, they traded for KJ Martin as the Rockets cleared roster and cap space for their active summer of signings. Then, on Monday, came the expected news that L.A. was re-signing Mason Plumlee, with Adrian Wojnarowski noting he’ll be back on a $5 million deal.

There have been rumblings that Ivica Zubac may be available on the trade market, with Plumlee potentially becoming the starter in L.A. should they move Zubac in a deal for a non-center. If Zubac stays, Plumlee will be a strong backup who is comfortable with the Clippers roster, averaging 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his 23 games with L.A. last season after arriving in a midseason acquisition from the Hornets.

