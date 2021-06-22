Master P Wants To Coach The Pelicans To Keep Zion ‘Happy’

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of seven NBA teams with a head coaching vacancy, and have one of the most intriguing situations to offer thanks to the presence of a budding superstar in Zion Williamson.

The second-year star became an absolute force in his sophomore season, becoming the league’s most dominant and efficient inside scorer. The problem was that New Orleans struggled defensively (again) and also could not close out games for the life of them, failing to make the play-in and leading to Stan Van Gundy being fired after just one season. With Williamson and Brandon Ingram, there’s talent there, but also uncertainty with a number of players entering free agency this summer.

There are sure to be a number of interested candidates from around the league, as coaching a talent like Zion is hard to pass up, but if the Pelicans want to expand their search beyond the NBA, there is a New Orleans legend who wants a shot at running the team.

Yes, Master P has (once again) decided to just gently let the Pelicans know that he is available to be the NBA’s first “hip-hop coach,” and that he would ensure that Zion would be “happy” — a clear reference to reports that Williamson’s family wants him out of New Orleans. Master P does have NBA experience having been on the preseason rosters for the Hornets in 1998 and Raptors in 1999, although he didn’t make the full roster for either, and as he notes he has coaching experience at youth levels. I highly doubt the Pelicans would actually be interested in turning to Master P to be their coach given the stakes of the situation with Williamson already, but if Zion ever chooses to do a dunk contest he should absolutely dunk over a gold plated tank while catching a lob from Master P.