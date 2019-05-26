Getty Image

Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, and he’ll almost certainly play for the New Orleans Pelicans this fall. A lot of the Duke freshman’s future plans have already been mapped out by the lottery balls and current NBA season. But that doesn’t mean Williamson is without choice as he starts his professional career.

Perhaps the biggest decision he’ll have to make is his endorsement deal with a shoe company. He has a somewhat unofficial relationship with Nike, who supply shoes for the Blue Devils and put in a significant amount of work to build a custom shoe after one of theirs exploded on him during a game against North Carolina.

It’s extremely likely that Williamson gets himself a signature shoe from a big company like Nike, which is currently the favorite. But others hope Williamson will wear their gear, including rapper Master P.