A Ferocious Dunk On Matthew Dellavedova Led To A Scuffle In Australia's NBL

Matthew Dellavedova’s NBA career is over for the time being. After appearing in 13 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season before a number of injuries kept him on the sidelines, the former NBA champion decided to head back home and sign with Melbourne United of the Australian National Basketball League.

The NBL season just started, with Delly scoring nine points and doling out six assists in the first game of his stint in the league, a 79-76 loss to the Sydney Kings. On Sunday, Melbourne United got the chance to go for their first win of the season during a matchup with the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

There was a moment in the game that Dellavedova will surely want to forget. Mitch Creek, the highly-regarded Australian hooper who has had a few cups of coffee in the NBA, got out in transition with only Delly between himself and the rim. He dang near jumped out of the building, while the former Cavs standout got viciously dunked on. Creek celebrated a bit, Melbourne United’s Mason Peatling didn’t exactly appreciate that, and a moment later, a fracas broke out.

Gonna state the obvious here for a moment: This was a very good dunk, even if it came at the expense of Matthew Dellavedova.

