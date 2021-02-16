A winter storm hammered numerous corners of the United States over the last few days, with Texas getting hit particularly hard. Power outages across the state have been reported, as a state not used to this sort of inclement weather is now reckoning with the fact that more than 4.4 million citizens were unable to get electricity as of Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

In response to all of this, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they would not be able to play their previously-scheduled home tilt against the Detroit Pistons, which was slated to take place on Wednesday evening. The team made clear that the Texas state government’s response to the crisis made playing the game untenable, and while there is no word on when they will able to take the floor against one another, the plan is to reschedule the game at a later date.

Dallas is currently scheduled to play its next three games — a road tilt against Houston on Friday and home games against Memphis and Boston next Monday and Tuesday, respectively — in Texas before embarking on a three-game road trip. As for the other Texas teams, the Rockets are in Philadelphia on Wednesday before returning home, while San Antonio’s next four games are postponed due to COVID-19.