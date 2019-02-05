Maya Moore Announces She Won’t Return To The WNBA This Season

02.05.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Maya Moore is one of the WNBA’s brightest stars. Since coming into the league in 2011, she’s won five championships with the Lynx, made five All-Star appearances, won Finals MVP, won a regular-season MVP, and has established herself as one of the best to ever play the game.

But Moore’s future in the WNBA unexpectedly came into question last month after Minnesota designated her with the franchise tag, which effectively prevented her from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Rumors followed that she might consider sitting out the season, requesting a trade, or retiring from basketball altogether.

On Monday, Moore announced via The Players’ Tribune that she will indeed sit out the upcoming WNBA season, although it remained unclear whether she’s leaving the door open to return to basketball sometime in the future.

TAGSMaya MooreMinnesota LynxWNBA

