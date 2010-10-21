Meet Brandon Jennings At Foot Locker This Saturday

With the release of his signature shoe this Saturday, the heralded Under Armour Micro G Black Ice, Brandon Jennings will be signing autographs at the Foot Locker in Milwaukee’s Mayfair Mall from 6:00-8:00pm. And while I won’t be able to make it, you know that Brandon is going to be amped for his first shoe release. Let us know if you plan on going.

Are you going to go out and cop Brandon’s shoe this Saturday?

