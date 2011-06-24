Meet Chukwudiebere Maduabum

Chuk-a-what? With the 56th pick in last night’s NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers left a lot of viewers (and analysts) scratching their heads by selecting Chukwudiebere Maduabum. Besides being 6-9, 20 years old and from Nigeria, not much is known about Maduabum, who was quickly shipped from the Lakers to the Denver Nuggets for a future second-round pick. Here’s what could be scrounged up from a few minutes of research.
Maduabum – who goes by “Chu Chu” – played three games with the D-League’s Bakersfield Jam in 2011, scoring a total of two points on four shots in 20 minutes of play. He recorded just one rebound, but managed to block three shots.
Not much video exists of Maduabum, but if you start watching at the 32-second mark of this highlight clip, you can see him (No. 7 on the blue team) trying to play transition defense and then looking confused about how to inbound the ball.
According to his Facebook page, he describes himself as “thirty percent normal, seventy percent crazy.” Sounds like he will fit right in on the Nuggets with Chris Andersen.
Maduabum joins Mike Taylor (55th, 2008) and Latavious Williams (48th, 2010) as the only players taken in the NBA Draft after playing in the D-League.
Do you think Maduabum can make it in the NBA?
Follow Martin on Twitter at @MartinKessler91.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
no
He would have been a perfect complement to Metta World Peace.
why ask us if he can make it and he is a complete unknown. i mean, our answers will be based of not much really. just perception. and judging by how people think nowadays, they won’t believe this guy has a chance because of his name alone.
why ask us if he can make it and he is a complete unknown? i mean, our answers will be based off not much really…just perception. and judging by how people think nowadays, they won’t believe this guy has a chance because of his name alone.
With a name like that, if he won’t make in the NBA, he’ll definitely make it as a Star Wars character.
Probably has relatives named Chumbawamba and Chewbacca.
en fuego, that’s so disrespectful on so many levels. will society ever know where to draw the line on jokes ?
En Fuego – perhaps you are just messing around. But that kind of ignorance is not cool, funny, trendy….none of the above…
It is a global village, educate yourself…
I’m amazed to see how prevalent ignorance is in our society. This guy has a traditional nigerian igbo name, and just because it doesn’t have the resonance of our so called normal names, many of us label it as weird and take it as far as to mocking the name….. Chukwu means God and Diebere means merciful…It sounds to me like this name has a meaning, unlike our famous, world renowned,”normal” names….. I was amazed to see on twitter a lot of black guys laughing at the name….Wake up!!! Perhaps one of your forefathers had this name
HAHAHA. My bad, ladies.
He’s one of those players that can A LOT in no time..
Has a crazy vertical jump and is fundamentally sound..
Be sure not ridicule him, he may just stun
NB- I know Chuchu personally