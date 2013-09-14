Meet Dyckman Park Director Kenny Stevens

09.13.13 5 years ago

One of the great things about the summer is getting to know the purity of basketball on the playground. The summer basketball leagues bring people together. That’s why the largely Dominican population in the Washington Heights section of New York City is so lucky to have Dyckman Park League cofounder Kenny Stevens.

We’ve already covered the first two videos in Green-Label.com‘s 5-part video series on the fabled court. Now comes the third installment detailing Dyckman League cofounder and current director, Kenny Stevens.

Stevens was there in the beginning when 6 teams came to play at Dyckman because “we actually got tired of running all over the city playing ball, so we started inviting teams from Connecticut and New Jersey and were inspired to start our own tournament,” he says.

That was 22 years ago, and now there are 82 teams sponsored by Nike and other global brands. Stevens is still there, helping clean up the park even after as many as 1500-2000 spectators come out for games because “that don’t matter, we still gotta get the park clean,” he says matter-of-factly.

The Park provides jobs through their youth program and openings with Dyckman Park security; local food vendors can sell their home cooked food â€” usually consisting of authentic Dominican cuisine. “It’s a blessing for the community,” Stevens says early in the video, and he’s right.

Kenny adds that Dyckman Park can “maybe you get an education, and if you come back and uplift somebody else, it’s always a good thing.” We agree. Check it out and look for the last two installments of Green-Label.com’s series on Dyckman coming soon.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=QyNDBpZTpuz2tJqDKmBKIK6vu4uHbf__&pbid=73270f77169c49f9abe3a89ee3e48921

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDyckman ParkKenny StevensPlayground

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP