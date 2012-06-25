Meet Landry Fields’ Model Girlfriend, Elaine Alden

We’ve known Landry Fields‘ stock has been rising for a while, but his girlfriend is one of his best catches. She’s Elaine Alden, a model who loves Twitpics and being dubbed a WAG.

I guess I’ma WAG ha! proud to be a NBA wag especially since @landryfields is my ole ball & chain..haha #jokes #happylady #peas&carrots â€” Elaine Alden (@elainealden) June 20, 2012

Alden is a model now based in LA, according to her Twitter feed, a lottery pick in her own right who’s now attached to the former Stanford player after spending time in Vegas and a graduation with him.

Hit page 2 to check out more unreal photos of Landry’s girl…