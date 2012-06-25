Meet Landry Fields’ Model Girlfriend, Elaine Alden

06.25.12 6 years ago

We’ve known Landry Fieldsstock has been rising for a while, but his girlfriend is one of his best catches. She’s Elaine Alden, a model who loves Twitpics and being dubbed a WAG.

 

Alden is a model now based in LA, according to her Twitter feed, a lottery pick in her own right who’s now attached to the former Stanford player after spending time in Vegas and a graduation with him.

Hit page 2 to check out more unreal photos of Landry’s girl…

