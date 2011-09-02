Meet The 4 Standouts From The Reebok Breakout Challenge

Want to watch NBA players in their element? Hardly any cameras, hardly any media, just pick-up ball and drills? I got the chance earlier this week when I was invited up to Reebok Headquarters in Canton, Mass. to spend the day with John Wall, Jason Terry, Jameer Nelson, Ramon Sessions and Isaiah Thomas. These pros were obviously the highlights of the day, and the ones drawing the most attention. But the high school kids, the standouts from Reebok’s Philadelphia Breakout Challenge earlier this summer, brought their games as well.

During the Breakout Challenge earlier this summer, Wall was involved in many of the games, especially the ones that his nephew was in. At one point, a player on the opposing team saved a ball off Wall’s nephew’s “tender” section, and the Wizard went crazy. He saw the campers. He watched them play. So when he handpicked these five kids â€“ Rysheed Jordan, Jonathan Milligan, Darrick Wood, Daiquan Walker and Seth Allen â€“ to come work out and train with Reebok’s NBA roster in Canton, you knew they could all play.

Not only did the teenagers hold their own for a few full-court games when it was pros vs. high schoolers, they even won a couple. All day long, the four of them (Jordan was sick and couldn’t make the trip) weren’t scared or shy, and took advantage of everything the pros could teach them.

You can find my full Q&As with all of the high school standouts â€“ Jonathan Milligan, Daiquan Walker, Darrick Wood and Seth Allen â€“ over at High School Hoop. Here are some highlights from each player:

Jonathan Milligan– 6-1 PG, Casa Grande Union High School, Casa Grande, AZ

-Pac-10 schools are looking at him

Milligan had virtually no hype behind him and yet impressed everyone. Some guys would be happy to be in this position. Milligan’s smile showed he was ecstatic. He told me Wall saw a lot of himself in Milligan, and sure enough the two played one-on-one at the beginning of the morning session. Later on, Wall started talking smack to his understudy: “I know every move your gonna make” and starting calling out Milligan’s moves before he did them.

It was done all to help the speedy point guard. In one particular break, Wall and trainer Drew Hanlen helped show Milligan how he could better utilize the spin move. Wall pushes off his inside foot; They wanted the high schooler to do it with his outside foot.

You can see the potential in Milligan (he sort of looks like a mini-Wall). Now that he’s had a taste of all this, who knows how much he’ll improve.

On the publicity:

“It’s been a blessing. Ever since the Reebok Breakout Challenge in Philly, the publicity has just skyrocketed. Coaches calling the phone every day, it’s opened up a lot of opportunities for me. I’m just grateful to get the chance to work out with these NBA guys and for them to share their knowledge with me.”

On what Wall was teaching him:

“He was saying that his game was similar to mine when he was smaller like me and how to setup your footwork when you’re trying to make certain moves easier when you don’t have those pounds on you.”

On what he’s working on this summer:

“Getting stronger man. My frame isn’t really that big, but if I add some muscle to it, I could be really dangerous. That’s what I’m really trying to do, just get bigger and become a smarter basketball player at the end of the day.”

FULL INTERVEW

Daiquan Walker– 6-1 PG, Constitution High School, Philadelphia, PA

-Big East schools are looking at him

I told you Milligan was smiling all day long, but Walker was obviously really hyped to be chilling with NBA guys. At times during the full-court games, he was guarding his man full-court and you never had to worry about him taking stupid shots or forcing anything.

He’s a little unassuming when he’s playing, but then out of nowhere, he’ll put a nasty move on someone and have everyone ooooh-ing. Walker told me he has a little flair to his game, and at one point, he used Rajon Rondo‘s ball fake at the rim to completely lose his defender. Out of all the kids there, he looked like he was most ready to physically compete with anyone.

On his game:

“I like to get out into the open court. I’ve got a little flair to my game. I can pass. I got good court vision. I like to get my teammates involved and I can also shoot so I can get mine when I want to…get to the rim and finish.”

On his typical workout:

“Probably wake up around 8 maybe. That’s probably if I wake up late (laughs). That’s probably around 8. I’ll call my trainer or he’ll call me or I will already have like two missed calls from like “Wake up!” (laughs) And then I will just walk down to the gym, maybe get something to eat before or after. It depends, and then we will get up some shots. We work on different footwork drills, shooting drills, defensive stuff. Everything we do he breaks it down in pieces so it’s really good for you. Usually when you work out, people will say “Do this move” and “Do that move,” but he actually tells you why you’re doing it. He brings up different situations. He shows you how to get open off the ball and it’s just a lot of stuff that I wasn’t really exposed to coming up until this year. I was just happy to do that.”

On John Wall & changing speeds:

“Nah. I don’t think you can practice that. Like John was saying, I have a herky, herky game. I can change speeds, but I think he can do it real good. I watch him and I try to put that into my game. One time you will see him, especially if you’re backpedaling, you’ll see him running full speed at you and you trying to go left, trying to go right, trying to cut him off, but at the same time he’s playing with you. He already knows what he wants to do, and he just goes out and does it.”

FULL INTERVIEW