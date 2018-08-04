Melania Trump Is Impressed By The ‘Good Things’ LeBron James Is Doing For Children

#Donald Trump #LeBron James
Associate Editor
08.04.18 17 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James is the latest person to draw the ire of the President of the United States, as Donald Trump insulted James’ intelligence via his Twitter account late on Friday night. The swipe came after James told Don Lemon of CNN that he believed Trump used sports as a way to divide Americans, which is something he rejects because of the way sports have been a part of bringing people together his entire life.

This interview happened because James opened a public school earlier in the week as a way to give back to the community and help children in northeast Ohio. In the eyes of perhaps an unlikely source, this is an effort worth praising.

First Lady Melania Trump broke from the president by releasing a statement through a spokesperson about how much she admires what James is doing to help disadvantaged children and their families.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#LeBron James
TAGSdonald trumpLeBron JamesMELANIA TRUMP

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP