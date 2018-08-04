LeBron James is the latest person to draw the ire of the President of the United States, as Donald Trump insulted James’ intelligence via his Twitter account late on Friday night. The swipe came after James told Don Lemon of CNN that he believed Trump used sports as a way to divide Americans, which is something he rejects because of the way sports have been a part of bringing people together his entire life.
This interview happened because James opened a public school earlier in the week as a way to give back to the community and help children in northeast Ohio. In the eyes of perhaps an unlikely source, this is an effort worth praising.
First Lady Melania Trump broke from the president by releasing a statement through a spokesperson about how much she admires what James is doing to help disadvantaged children and their families.
Remember how much Melania’s “Be Best” initiative did for the country? Yeah, that’s because nothing happened after the press conference.
She’ll occasionally make a statement that puts her in a good light with those that are against her husband but never follows it up with anything solid. File this one away with all the tweets from Republican politicians who said all the confederate statues need to be torn down after Charlottesville and then did nothing.
spot on @MacGuffin – these last 2 First ladies have been pretty yappy. Actually I think it was Hiltlary who started this movement of getting involved in things that aren’t her place/business. Anyone remember those selfies Michelle Obama took about some girls in Africa?!? Anyone ever recall what happened there? Nah, me neither.
Doesn’t seem like ‘good things’ needs to be quoted here unless he’s actually doing bad things to children, since building a school with the promise of free college tuition (to a specific school) upon graduation seems objectively good. Yes, I realize Melania did say “good things”, but again, it seems unnecessary.
Good things is in quotes because it’s a quote.
I’m convinced they cut a deal: Melania sticks around as First Lady with the occasional public appearance and Trump hand-holding to keep up appearances for the sake of the cameras. In exchange, once Trump is out of office, she gets an uncontested divorce with a big fat settlement for her efforts. They must have promised her a massive sum of money not to just walk away and file for divorce now, especially after the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal affairs became public knowledge. She must enjoy little digs like this and watching CNN on Air Force One.