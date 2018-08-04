Getty Image

LeBron James is the latest person to draw the ire of the President of the United States, as Donald Trump insulted James’ intelligence via his Twitter account late on Friday night. The swipe came after James told Don Lemon of CNN that he believed Trump used sports as a way to divide Americans, which is something he rejects because of the way sports have been a part of bringing people together his entire life.

This interview happened because James opened a public school earlier in the week as a way to give back to the community and help children in northeast Ohio. In the eyes of perhaps an unlikely source, this is an effort worth praising.

First Lady Melania Trump broke from the president by releasing a statement through a spokesperson about how much she admires what James is doing to help disadvantaged children and their families.