The President of the United States has used his Twitter account to publicly attack a number of people in the world of sports. Late on Friday night, Donald Trump added another athlete to that list: LeBron James, who has been a vocal critic of the president since before his election in 2016.
James sat down for an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon amid the opening of his ‘I Promise’ School in northeast Ohio. During the interview, James called out the president, saying “What I’ve noticed over the last few months, that he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to, because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white.”
It is the latest pointed criticism of Trump by the best basketball player in the world, and at 11:37 p.m. on Friday, the president responded by insulting James’ intelligence. In an attempt to add insult to injury that certainly will not work, Trump said he prefers Michael Jordan in the debate about who is better between the two.
hopefully bron ignores this so it does not drag on. people should be focused on more important things including bron.
sadly donald trumps opinions of people are only determined by whether or not said person thinks donald is great. he’s the type of guy who will approach the hottest girl at the bar, tell her shes gorgeous, funny, smart, and the moment he gets rejected call her a fat dumb slut. it takes an incredible amount of insecurity to be that kind of person.