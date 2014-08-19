How Carmelo Anthony Can Become One Of The Top Three Players In The World

We know this offseason sawdrop a noticeable amount of weight to act as a facilitator in the triangle offense Knicks presidentis implementing next season. ‘Melo’s trainer even told the New York Post his client is attempting to become one of the top three players in the world. Here are the steps Anthony needs to take in order to be mentioned within that exalted triumvirate.

Anthony’s trainer since he left Syracuse after his lone freshman season and an NCAA title 11 years ago, Idan Ravin, recently told the New York Post‘s Marc Berman about Anthony’s lofty goal subsumed by his weight loss this summer:

“Amazing people have been hired over there and he wants to come in as the leader and a top-three player in the world,’’ Ravin told The Post, adding Anthony wants the Knicks to follow his lead. “If [he’s] being meticulous, you should not just follow [his] word, but follow [his] actions.” […] “It’s consistency,’’ Ravin said. “That’s what it is. No, I’m not going to just juice and cleanse for four days and drop a few pounds. That’s what’s causing the long-term changes. “Give someone chocolate cake, it’s easy to say no when someone’s around,’’ added Ravin, author of “The Hoops Whisperer,” a new book on his life. “When no one’s around, it’s a gift [to say no]. “Making fundamentally sound choices, eating smart calories, not wasted calories,’’ Ravin said of his strategy with Anthony. “We go out to eat, he’s making good choices.’’

First, it’s a little more difficult to crack the top 3 players in the world by simply losing some extra baggage around the mid-section. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are 1 and 1A in terms of the top players on the planet right now, and that same consistency Ravin told the Post about Anthony’s diet and exercise can be translated to an NBA hardwood. Comparing the numbers of Anthony, LeBron and Durant last season shows just how much work Anthony has to do before he’s mentioned in the same breath as the other two.

‘Melo isn’t No. 3, not now, but he could be. Though his player efficiency rating was No. 7 in the league this past season at 24.1, it was still dwarfed by KD and ‘Bron, but it was also under players like Anthony Davis, Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Paul, not all of whom made the playoffs last season. Team success is inextricably tied to individual brilliance, and what isn’t apparent in John Hollinger’s ubiquitous PER, defense, needs to be just as important as offensive efficiency.

Defense

Let’s take a look at a February match-up between ‘Melo and Durantula from this past season (‘Melo didn’t dress for their December encounter where KD had 29 points and the Thunder won by 29). In their February game, KD dropped 43 points and ‘Melo finished with just 15.

Besides Anthony shooting just 5-of-19 from the field, KD was 12-for-22 including 4-of-7 from deep. While Iman Shumpert marked KD for much of the game, if Anthony wants to be in that conversation he has to take that challenge, an opportunity Brian Scalabrine said former Golden State coach Mark Jackson failed to offer his franchise player Stephen Curry .

‘Melo was ranked No. 148 in opponent’s points per possession (0.86), via Synergy, and was even worse on spot-up attempts, falling down to No. 245 and 1.02 PPP despite spot-up attempts accounting for over 40 percent of possessions where an opponent finished with a shot, a foul or a turnover agains him.

That’s because ‘Melo is a ball-watcher. Not a dreadful thing, but he can get lost making sure his Knicks’ teammates were handling their business last season. Part of this falls on former coach Mike Woodson and his insistence most of the perimeter players switch high screens. It created a lot of tumult above and below the arc that kept ‘Melo’s mind occupied when he should have been keeping his head on a swivel between his man and the ball.

Watch him hedge towards LeBron James posting up Pablo Prigioni after a switch allows ‘Bron to seal Pablo on his back in the paint.

‘Melo briefly forgets about his man, Shane Battier, who gets open beyond the arc. Battier isn’t half the player he once was, and this past season was his last in the NBA. Still, he’s a three-point threat, and ‘Melo was so distracted by LeBron posting up Pablo after the Shumpert switch, he didn’t get back to Battier in time.

While Anthony could get lost in the shuffle on the perimeter last season, only 10 players finished with a lower opposing PPP while defending in the post. ‘Melo allowed just 0.58 points per possession on post-up attempts ending in a shot, foul or turnover, despite playing some time as an undermanned power forward last season.

This year, he’s going to be exclusively playing as a small forward, especially with the weight loss, so he’ll be asked to match up against the LeBron’s and Kevin Durant’s of the world. He can’t get lost in the shuffle of defenders — particularly if they’re still switching — and by matching up against the best player on the other team, he’ll be forced to watch the ball and his man and work with his teammates to do the same.

