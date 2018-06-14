Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies were expected to be a fringe playoff team in 2017-18, but an early injury to Mike Conley Jr. and other issues saw them suddenly become one of the NBA’s very worst teams. They fired David Fizdale as head coach and went on to tank their way into the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

The value of that fourth pick will vary greatly based on who gets taken in the first three picks. The general consensus is that if Luka Doncic manages to slide past Sacramento and Atlanta, which is a possibility, Memphis would happily scoop him up. However, if Doncic goes before then, the players available to them will likely be some combination of center prospects, and whether they want to use the pick on a center when Marc Gasol is still on the roster for another year or two is a legitimate question to answer.

It’s possible the Grizzlies could look to move out of the fourth spot, and according to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto, they may look to do so by packaging that pick with Chandler Parsons’ disaster of a contract to free them up with cap space moving forward.