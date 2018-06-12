NBA Mock Draft 2018: What Every Team Should Do In The First Round

Getty Image

The future of the NBA will be greatly impacted one week from now, when the 2018 NBA Draft arrives and teams have the opportunity to select from an impressive crop of prospects. In advance of the draft itself, rumblings and whispers have been circulating for weeks and, for example, virtually everyone expects Arizona big man Deandre Ayton to be selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, the consensus doesn’t always jive with personal evaluations and, after several mock drafts (and more to come) incorporating actual buzz and reporting, we are here to provide an outline of what NBA teams should do when June 21 arrives. Of course, it has to be noted that the draft is a (very) inexact science and, as a result, a number of the evaluations both here and elsewhere will prove to be misguided in the coming days.

Still, this is a highly informed, researched collection of opinions and they represent the thoughts of exactly one person. Without further delay, let’s roll through the list, beginning with a different outcome at No. 1 than is likely to actually occur.