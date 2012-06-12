Metta World Peace Is Going To Star In A Lifetime Movie

Metta World Peace is back to doing Ron Artest things. According to TV Guide, the Lakers’ always entertaining small forward has decided to share his talents with the middle-aged women of America, as he recently accepted a role to star in, that’s right, a Lifetime movie.

World Peace will play the role of detective Garlan Finch in a movie adaptation of Nancy Grace’s novel, “The Eleventh Victim.” So why would World Peace choose Lifetime? The more appropriate question, it seems, is why a breathing human being would actively seek out World Peace for an acting role. Although, to be fair, his entire persona feels contrived, because it’s hard to believe a person would consciously live as he does. So maybe acting really is a talent of his.

Anyway, here’s the story of how this wonderfully bizarre concoction came to be:

“Turns out World Peace and [Nancy] Grace became fast friends during their stint on Season 13 of Dancing With the Stars.([Co-star] Garth is also a Dancing alum.) The Garlan character ‘is very dear to my heart,’ says Grace, who authored The New York Times best-selling novel based on her real-life experiences and serves as one of the film’s executive producers. ‘I wanted to cast someone for whom I have a true fondness. Metta World Peace was my first pick.'”

Could his performance eventually earn him a spot on this list? We doubt it. But we’re excited.

