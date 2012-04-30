Metta World Peace Takes His Fans To The Movies

Suspended for basically the entire first round,has been using his newly found free time to take his interaction with fans to a new level. Always a prolific tweeter, MWP tweeted out late Saturday night that he was going to take a hundred of his followers to the midnight showing of “Think Like a Man.” Calling it a “pre-playoff party,” Metta lived up to his tweets and treated his followers to a free movie.

With his fans not being able to see him perform on the court, the only option left was the big screen. Metta World Peace has a bit role in “Think Like a Man.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Peace has received a lot of flack for his knockout celebration elbow to James Harden but there are hundreds of people still in his corner. With the Lakers missing his trademark defense, hopefully the fan love will cause Metta to come back to the court more focused and determined to repair his image.

Hit page 2 for more fan photos from the event…