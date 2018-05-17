Metta World Peace Says He Was Offered $35,000 To Fix A Game In College

Getty Image

One of the main arguments against the legalization of sports gambling has been the idea that it will be a threat to the integrity of the game and lead to potential game fixing scandals. The counter to that argument is that it’s very easy to make offshore bets currently and having a well-regulated legal system will actually be better able to monitor action and suppress possible fixing.

However, it does remain something that the sports leagues and some fans have concerns over, and in a recent interview, Metta World Peace revealed that a personal experience he had in college being approached to fix a game has him very much against its widespread legalization.

Metta spoke with Yahoo Sports about the Supreme Court’s decision and told a story about a time he was approached by some guys while playing at St. John’s about fixing a game for $35,000. World Peace says he turned down the offer, but says his concern is that these poor college kids will become targets for those trying to fix games.