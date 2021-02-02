Meyers Leonard Will Reportedly Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Things haven’t quite gone as planned for the Miami Heat this season. Just a few shorts months ago, the were the NBA’s darlings, riding high on an unexpected postseason run that saw them topple Eastern Conference juggernauts en route to a Finals appearance against LeBron and the Lakers.

But injuries took their toll, and it’s been more of the same ever since. Tyler Herro missed seven games last month due to neck spasms and could miss additional time after one of his housemates tested positive for COVID. Jimmy Butler likewise missed 10 games in January because of COVID safety protocols.

Now, you can add Meyers Leonard to that seemingly ever-expanding injury list. Leonard has already been sidelined since the first week of January with a shoulder injury, and according to the latest report, the lack of progress in his rehabilitation has prompted him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021

Leonard appeared in just three total games this season and was averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. The Heat are 7-13 for the season and have lost seven out of their last 10 games. They’ll try to gain some kind of traction when they play back-to-back games against the Wizards this week on Wednesday and Friday.