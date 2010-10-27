Miami can still win 70 games

Watching the Miami Heat go down in their highly-anticipated regular season opener in Boston — much to the delight of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Eddie House haters everywhere — I was reminded of Oscar De La Hoya. More specifically, reminded of the night in December 2008 when Oscar stepped into the ring with Manny Pacquiao.

At the time, although Pacquiao was ranked No. 1 in the world, the tale of the tape had many predicting a win for Oscar. On paper, the pretty boy who attracted the mainstream attention to the fight had the edge. Even the die-hard Pacquiao fans I know were worried. But about three minutes after the opening bell, it became clear that Oscar wasn’t equipped to deal with everything Manny was throwing at him. Like any future Hall of Fame fighter with his amount of talent and experience, Oscar had a puncher’s chance. But it just wasn’t his night. He wasn’t ready for Pac-Man. After the 8th round, Oscar’s corner stopped it when their man was taking a savage beating.

The only thing preventing the Miami Heat from getting TKO’d last night was LeBron and his 31-point performance marked by a brilliant second half. But with Dwyane Wade rusty from missing almost all of the preseason — “This is (like) my first preseason game,” Wade told reporters after the loss — Bosh getting bullied in the paint by Boston’s rugged bigs, and the Heat still adjusting to life without X-factor Mike Miller (thumb) and underrated defensive pest Mario Chalmers (ankle), it should have been expected Miami would lose on the road to a team whose core has been together since 2007 and has already won a championship together. Cue the “Overrated” chants by the Boston crowd, and the avalanche of commentary last night and this morning writing the Heat off as the dominant powerhouse they appeared to be on paper.

During TNT’s broadcast, it was either Kenny Smith or Charles Barkley who confidently declared that Miami “can’t” win 70 games — which had been a popular prediction as soon as Wade, LeBron and Bosh decided to join forces this summer. After the Celtics’ 88-80 win, it seemed the rest of the world outside of Miami joined in the chorus. Don’t worry, Mike and Scottie. Your record is safe.

Is it, though?

If you looked at Miami’s schedule beforehand and identified 10 games they might lose on their way to a 72-win campaign, “At Boston” would have been one of them, especially on Opening Night. Even if Wade hadn’t missed the preseason and Miami did have a fully-functioning roster, going to the gym of the reigning Eastern Conference champs in Game 1 was about the toughest test possible. As a matter of fact, after watching the second end of TNT’s doubleheader, I think Miami would have had a better chance at beating the victory-lap-mode Lakers in L.A. last night than beating the pissed-off Celtics in the Garden.

The NBA is more diluted than it was when Jordan, Pippen and Rodman made their historic run, with 30 teams now and a lot of bad teams. Miami is going to smash the Indianas, Minnesotas, Torontos and Detroits of the League, while their toughest competition will come from the usual suspects: Orlando, L.A., San Antonio, Boston, etc. Considering how dominant LeBron looked last night, and knowing that Bosh won’t face a front line that tough in 90 percent of his games from here on out, knowing that Wade will get his game together soon, and assuming Jerry Stackhouse (inactive on Tuesday) can fill in some of the shooting, spacing and playmaking ability the Heat expected to get from Miller, the Heat will still make their run toward 70 wins.

I’m not predicting Miami will win 70. I never did. Originally, I had them at 65 wins. But the critics have to remember that this isn’t college football; one game doesn’t make or break your season. There will come a time this year when Miami, and the Lakers, and the Celtics, and every other team you consider elite will drop one or two L’s to a Lottery team. Those 72-win Bulls certainly did. So if you were among those who expected the Heat to win 70-plus, there’s no need to go back on it now.

The opening night loss shouldn’t be taken for anything larger than what it was: The opening game. The Heat are 0-1, not 0-11. But last night’s game does have every Miami supporter hoping like hell they can avoid Boston in the playoffs.

