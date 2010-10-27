Miami can still win 70 games

Watching the Miami Heat go down in their highly-anticipated regular season opener in Boston — much to the delight of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Eddie House haters everywhere — I was reminded of Oscar De La Hoya. More specifically, reminded of the night in December 2008 when Oscar stepped into the ring with Manny Pacquiao.
At the time, although Pacquiao was ranked No. 1 in the world, the tale of the tape had many predicting a win for Oscar. On paper, the pretty boy who attracted the mainstream attention to the fight had the edge. Even the die-hard Pacquiao fans I know were worried. But about three minutes after the opening bell, it became clear that Oscar wasn’t equipped to deal with everything Manny was throwing at him. Like any future Hall of Fame fighter with his amount of talent and experience, Oscar had a puncher’s chance. But it just wasn’t his night. He wasn’t ready for Pac-Man. After the 8th round, Oscar’s corner stopped it when their man was taking a savage beating.
The only thing preventing the Miami Heat from getting TKO’d last night was LeBron and his 31-point performance marked by a brilliant second half. But with Dwyane Wade rusty from missing almost all of the preseason — “This is (like) my first preseason game,” Wade told reporters after the loss — Bosh getting bullied in the paint by Boston’s rugged bigs, and the Heat still adjusting to life without X-factor Mike Miller (thumb) and underrated defensive pest Mario Chalmers (ankle), it should have been expected Miami would lose on the road to a team whose core has been together since 2007 and has already won a championship together. Cue the “Overrated” chants by the Boston crowd, and the avalanche of commentary last night and this morning writing the Heat off as the dominant powerhouse they appeared to be on paper.
During TNT’s broadcast, it was either Kenny Smith or Charles Barkley who confidently declared that Miami “can’t” win 70 games — which had been a popular prediction as soon as Wade, LeBron and Bosh decided to join forces this summer. After the Celtics’ 88-80 win, it seemed the rest of the world outside of Miami joined in the chorus. Don’t worry, Mike and Scottie. Your record is safe.
Is it, though?
If you looked at Miami’s schedule beforehand and identified 10 games they might lose on their way to a 72-win campaign, “At Boston” would have been one of them, especially on Opening Night. Even if Wade hadn’t missed the preseason and Miami did have a fully-functioning roster, going to the gym of the reigning Eastern Conference champs in Game 1 was about the toughest test possible. As a matter of fact, after watching the second end of TNT’s doubleheader, I think Miami would have had a better chance at beating the victory-lap-mode Lakers in L.A. last night than beating the pissed-off Celtics in the Garden.
The NBA is more diluted than it was when Jordan, Pippen and Rodman made their historic run, with 30 teams now and a lot of bad teams. Miami is going to smash the Indianas, Minnesotas, Torontos and Detroits of the League, while their toughest competition will come from the usual suspects: Orlando, L.A., San Antonio, Boston, etc. Considering how dominant LeBron looked last night, and knowing that Bosh won’t face a front line that tough in 90 percent of his games from here on out, knowing that Wade will get his game together soon, and assuming Jerry Stackhouse (inactive on Tuesday) can fill in some of the shooting, spacing and playmaking ability the Heat expected to get from Miller, the Heat will still make their run toward 70 wins.
I’m not predicting Miami will win 70. I never did. Originally, I had them at 65 wins. But the critics have to remember that this isn’t college football; one game doesn’t make or break your season. There will come a time this year when Miami, and the Lakers, and the Celtics, and every other team you consider elite will drop one or two L’s to a Lottery team. Those 72-win Bulls certainly did. So if you were among those who expected the Heat to win 70-plus, there’s no need to go back on it now.
The opening night loss shouldn’t be taken for anything larger than what it was: The opening game. The Heat are 0-1, not 0-11. But last night’s game does have every Miami supporter hoping like hell they can avoid Boston in the playoffs.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
Solid article. They’ll probably rebound fruitfully from this loss.
I heard it in the commentary last night, and again in this article about Mike Miller becoming some sort of x-factor/crutch that became an excuse of sorts. ‘Well, everyone needs to remember they don’t have Mike Miller’ is basically what one commentator said.
They have 3 HOF’s. No one ever said ‘Well, the bulls don’t have Luc Longley tonight, keep that in mind folks’.
I understand Millers importance, but at the same time this squad should be able to win without him, he’s a bonus, not a necessity. They would’ve been better, in my book, to say Bosh and Wade need to start playing up to LeBron’s level if they want to win tonight.
Just saying.
After watching the double-header you found that the Heat would of fared better against the LAKERS, who won last night?! I think it’s obvious that the Heat couldn’t handle the celtics, but you’re just being optimistic.-
If wade, lebron, and bosh had any resemblence of defense they would of won.
It’s true they will have some easy matchups, but just remember they’ll probably have 2 go through the C’s come playoff time (With KP43 back BTW)
the Heat’s lack of big man play will be their downfall. Bosh looked scared last night, and Wade and James are going to have some difficulty integrating their “pound the rock for 23 seconds” mentality. Sure, the Heat will destroy most of the league, but isn’t that what Lebron already did with the CAVS? It’s all about the post season, and their holes in the middle will be their ultimate undoing.
This guy D said it all. I don’t care if they win 70 games, i don’t care at all. Lebron already did the ‘great regular season thing’ with the cavs, it’s all about the postseason. I don’t like’em but with Wade,Lebron and Bosh I believe they are a threat to every team, come playoff time. If I had to guess I’d say they won’t make it, even to the finals but no one knows, that’s the thing with this team, they have three guys almost capable of taking over one game by themselves.
sure, they just need to lose more 11
Like I said back in August – 58-62 wins and they better hope team chemistry peaks when the playoffs arrive
…actually 58-62 may be a little too high now that I think about it. With Miller out until January…
i don’t see how the league is more diluted now than when the bulls won 72…
there were 30 teams then as well…it was the raps and grizz first year. So arguably that would be a more diluted year because expansion teams are terrible and just have a collection of rookies, journeymen, and like 8th men who can’t be protected in the expansion draft.
@mike — No, there were 29 teams that year. And that was before the high school to pros trend took off (KG had just gone in the previous draft), so the talent level was better in 1995-96.
[www.basketball-reference.com]
@ D
the man summed it up perfectly. only thing i might add is that on top of big man struggles, they will get absolutely torched by lightning quick pgs. i dont care if they run over bad teams during the regular season and win 65-70, their two glaring holes (not to mention a poor bench besides shooters) in the playoffs will be brutally exposed.
and this is assuming their offensive system of taking turns going one on one is abandoned. too bad they dont have rick adelman as their coach, his variation of the princeton offense w/ the kings and now the rockets is a beauty to behold. and the lake show still pulled it out despite being at less than full strength and generally not playing well/being sloppy and lazy on ring night. cant wait to see them clicking on all cylinders.
They’ll get 60, but not 70.
Watching Miami play last night was just painful.
This Heat team is really constructed for the regular season. If they can’t blitzkrieg their opponents, then their half-court offense is offensive. We all see in the postseason how important the PG and C positions are (see Celtics, 2009-10 season).
You can have a fast-break game plan during the regular season, but it won’t work during the playoffs. I think yesterday’s loss to the Celts showed a glimpse of that.
Also, I always thought the Heat would have been better served to get two big men (maybe instead of Bosh they could have gone for Boozer and Brad Miller) rather than a “star in name only” (Bosh). Bosh just isn’t the type of big man who will get you through the trees in the Eastern Conference. But again, like Lebron always does, his team will be great during the regular season pounding teams like Toronto and the Nets.
LOL @ Scott – Luc Longley. Wow
Wow, didn’t take long for cover up for Bron’s team. LOL.
Cats here said it all. This is the season where they SHOULD win a chip. Bron has 2 mvps, won a bunch of reg season games, scored a billion points, gained a billion fans/haters, etc. It’s not about that anymore.
It’s about a chip. If he can’t win one, then it’s over.
I’m surprised there hasn’t been more attention paid to the Heat offense. It was a joke. For the most part, Lebron was standing flat-footed at the top of the key looking to get the ball down low as if they had Shaq in his prime. Where were the cuts? Why weren’t Lebron and Wade utilizing their ability to get through the defenders and create open looks for their teammates? I mean, Lebron should have still had many more assists (was anyone else noticing how many assist opportunities were blown?!) but when he’s attacking he can get better shots for everyone, especially Bosh.
On the other hand, the defense looked pretty good. The Celts had to play well to put up 88. And of course the Celts look on point. They got a scary mix of talent and smart players.
Watching the Heat play yesterday was like playing against every scrubs online on NBA 2k11 with the HEAT.
Don’t even bring the talks about diluted…the Bulls lost to the Raptors that season. Miami winning 70+ games? No way in hell. If the Raptors could knock off the Bulls, and last year the Nets can beat the Celtics, then there will be teams with similar lack of talent that may surprise and upset Miami, not to mention the good teams that are capable of actually beating the Heat. 67 wins AT BEST.
@ 15
*Wow, didn’t take long for Austin Burton to cover up for Bron’s team. LOL.
ditto on Luc Longley. rofl!
technically, Miami can still win 70 games after losing 12 straight.
if the big 3 truly wants to win, they have to bring either lebron or wade to the second unit and have him come off the bench.
they need someone to embrace that Lamar odom / Ginobili / Jason Terry role.
Hey, like Chuck said they got Philly cheese-steak next on the menu, so they’ll rebound from that for sure.
@ Dime
I agree with Burton, they could win 70 if all ges uphill from here, and I also have em round 67-64 wins this year, but who were the lottery teams that beat 96 Bulls again? I remember that back-2-back loss in Denver, but was this the one?.. Bulls steamrolled thru all the good teams that year and didn’t lose a second game of the play-offs till the finals where they were visibly exhausted..
Also why ain’t we talking about the Heat comeback they almost pulled off?
It got so quiet in the Garden when 18-19 point lead in the second half almost evaporated to 3 if not for two back-2-back fouls Z got for setting screens. What would people be saying if they won the game?
Media would crown their asses!!! They just fell short. this time. with all the hate they get now, I’m officially rooting for em (hard for me not to) and hope they stuff all those open mouths with some hangover black shit come may and june.
AB, be serious man. They won’t win 70 Wade and Bosh both sit out games during regular season. Take into account the lack of depth on the team and you’ll come to the same conclusion. They won’t win 70.
In my opinion, they won’t even win as many as LBJ’s Cavs team did last year, or the yr before. I’ll put my money where my mouth is too. In fact I have money riding on it already.
“After a preseason game in New Orleans, a league source said, James was chatting with Chris Paul(notes) outside the locker room and decided that he wanted to hit the town with the Hornets star. The Heat’s charter planned to fly home that night, but James suggested to Wade that perhaps they ought to ask Spoelstra about leaving in the morning to return home.
James could always do this in Cleveland, but Wade wanted no part of seeking permission. James did, and the message the coach delivered was unmistakable: Get on the plane; we’re going home.”
[sports.yahoo.com]
And that’s supposed to be ‘the leader’ and the Heat is supposed to be ‘his’ team? Give me a break.
All I know is Lebron in the post is scary. Why he doesnt do it more often is beyond me. That would create all sorts of problems for the opposition. But Im not the first to bring this up about him.
@ WinDelRoj
he is scary. scary bad. if lbj want’s to post up on every play, id say go ahead. pretty obvious he’s very raw in the post still. every post play yesterday ended up with an awkard turnaround or off balance shot. ill take that any day of the week if im facing miami.
never mind 81-1 is still good…
I know it wasnt good but Im thinking its due to the lack of touches down there. Its his own damn fault though and yeah raw is the word for it. If he made a commitment to playing down low I dont see how you stop him. big IF though
Rex Chapman dropped 39 on Jordan during one of the Bulls’ 10 losses that season. 9-10 on 3’s, Chapman was out of his mind that night, and the Heat roster was extremely depleted while they waited for Tim Hardaway and Walt Williams to arrive via trade.
this is the worst article i’ve seen on dime in a long time
60-70 Wins easy… Go Heat!
@Jay – With you, I don’t think they win as much as the Cavs last year and are ousted by the Cs or Magic, that frontcourt has to be the skinniest court in the L.
They need to wonder if they can win 60 this year, and thats not a slam, that’s reality.
Talk to me AB, take my bet, won’t have a better record than the Cavs last year. If you can’t do money I got an Amare auto’d All Star jersey I’ll put up.
70 wins..yall high as fuck.
in the words of jay- we don’t believe you,you need mo people.
they got exposed yesterday. In another year they gon be a juggernaut. Now they too small,ttoo reliant on 3 superstars clicking at the same time to win against top tier teams. They have huge problems in their own conference. I wish em luck coz I’d love to beat them in june lol but I’m a realist. Unless stern does some tweaking, I don’t see them coming out the east, and for damn sure no 70 wins.
watching the lakers get they blingage was awesome ! 3 peat baby !!
its amazing so many ppl still think the heat are a good team. i am pretty certain that this heat team will be worse than LBJ’s Cavs of last season.
What happens if they suffer an injury to one of the big 3? Who is going to step up?
Heat will make play-offs and it will be a 2nd round exit at best.