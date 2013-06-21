Miami Fans (And Bandwagoners): Get Your Heat Championship Gear

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat
06.21.13 5 years ago
If you don’t have a chance to pick up the LeBron James Nike Championship Pack, don’t worry. The official Miami championship gear is now available at NBAStore.com and the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The adidas Locker Room Champion Tee is on sale for $23.95 while you can grab the adidas Locker Room Champion Hat for $29.95. Also available is the adidas Parade Caricature Tee ($23.95), the locker room towel ($19.95) and the championship DVD ($24.95).

Gatorade (Dwyane Wade), Nike (LeBron James) and Jordan Brand (Ray Allen) have all also released advertising celebrating Miami’s win, and Budweiser even released commemorative Miami Heat 12 oz. aluminum bottles. Hit page 2 to check them out…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat
TAGSMIAMI HEATStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP