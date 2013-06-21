Miami Fans (And Bandwagoners): Get Your Heat Championship Gear

If you don’t have a chance to pick up the LeBron James Nike Championship Pack , don’t worry. The official Miami championship gear is now available at NBAStore.com and the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The adidas Locker Room Champion Tee is on sale for $23.95 while you can grab the adidas Locker Room Champion Hat for $29.95. Also available is the adidas Parade Caricature Tee ($23.95), the locker room towel ($19.95) and the championship DVD ($24.95).

Gatorade (Dwyane Wade), Nike (LeBron James) and Jordan Brand (Ray Allen) have all also released advertising celebrating Miami’s win, and Budweiser even released commemorative Miami Heat 12 oz. aluminum bottles. Hit page 2 to check them out…