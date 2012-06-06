Miami Heat ‘Good Effort’ T-Shirt

06.06.12 6 years ago

As we brought up earlier today, the “Good job, good effot” kid is an internet sensation. Quite puzzlingly, LeBron James echoed similar thoughts postgame, “We played good enough to give ourselves a chance to win. That’s all you can ask for.”

Heat fans are asking for a lot more out of LeBron and friends, but in the meantime, trolling LeBron haters will rejoice that they can mock the Heat with this “Good Effort” t-shirt.

With this shirt, not only will you be poking fun at the Heat, you will be supporting a good cause. All proceeds go to the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute. For a shirt that retails at $22.99 it’s like LeBron says, “That’s all you can ask for.”

Pick up a “Good Effort” shirt at the Polk Panther Skreened shop in a multitude of different colors, all available from sizes small to 3XL.

Will you rock this?

